Product of AC Milan academy makes Serie A debut: ‘I did my best’

Product of AC Milan academy Luca Vido made his Serie A debut with Atalanta yesterday night. The 20-year-old joined La Dea on a permanent deal last summer after playing the U20 World Cup with Italy national team.



The Italian striker played for Cittadella in Serie B last season and managed four goals and two assists in 12 appearances.



“I worked a lot for this moment, I’ve been dreaming it since I came here in the summer. This is a starting point for me, I need to work hard. [Atalanta boss] Gasperini told me to remain calm and play with no pressure.”



“It was incredible, a dream came true for me. It’s a starting point for me, I am so happy”, Vido told Sportmediaset yesterday night.



AC Milan signed Kessié from Atalanta on loan with option to buy last summer and agreed to sell Vido to Atalanta in a separate € 1 million deal.

