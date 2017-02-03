Promising full-back set for Juventus return at the end of the season
03 February at 23:00Product of Juventus academy Pol Lirola is set to return to Juventus at the end of the season, Tuttosport (via calciomercato24 ) reports. The Spanish right-back joined Sassuolo last summer and was supposed to stay at the club for two seasons but his convincing performances with the neroverdi have convinced Juventus to take the player back to the J Stadium at the end of the season.
Juventus can take Lirola back to Turin for € 1.8 million and the Old Lady has already decided to invest that sum to get the player back from Sassuolo at the end of the season.
Juventus, in fact, are planning to a restyling of their defensive pack in the 2017 summer transfer window. Stephan Lichtsteiner and Dani Alves, in fact, are both on their 30s and one of them will leave the club in the summer to make space for the 19-year-old right-back who’s ready to return home.
Share on