Promising goalkeeper snubs Arsenal and Juve in favour of Inter move
06 April at 11:55Inter are close to signing promising Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The 19-year-old is one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the European football panorama and according to the Italian paper Inter have basically signed the promising footballer.
Inter are reportedly ready to sign the player on a permanent deal and sell him on loan for the next couple of campaigns to help him get some game time.
Arsenal and Juventus had also been monitoring the talented footballer but Inter were quicker in finalizing the deal.
Both clubs made contact to sign Lunin but the player reportedly decided to snub both clubs and move to Inter. The Serie A and Premier League giants are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper for next season as Buffon is likely to retire while Petr Cech is 35 and Arsenal need to find a reliable replacement for the former Chelsea ace.
Lunin is expected to become Samir Handanovic’s replacement in a couple of years when the Slovenia International will hang his boots.
