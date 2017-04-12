Promising midfieder considers Barcelona future
12 April at 16:55Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has managed a good number of games with the blaugrana so far this season having already featured in 33 games in all competitions. The average of minutes played per game by the Spanish midfielder, however, is pretty poor as the former Villareal man has played an average of 45 minutes per game so far this season.
According to reports in Spain the 23-year-old is considering his future at the club given his lack of consistent game time. The start of a new era with a new manager at the Nou Camp may also not be good news for the Spaniard as Barcelona are said to be looking for midfield reinforcement with Marco Verratti and Coutinho who are being linked with a summer move to the Nou Camp although the blaugrana won’t manage to sing both midfield stars.
Suarez joined Barcelona in a permanent € 3.5 million deal last summer and has three goals and as much assists in all competitions so far this season.
