Promising winger to have Juventus medical tomorrow

Promising Italian winger Riccardo Orsolini is set to undergo medical with Juventus tomorrow. The Serie A giants have signed the talented 19-year-old starlet on a permanent deal but Orsolini will remain at his club Ascoli until the end of the current campaign.



Orsolini has four goals and as much assists in 22 Serie B games so far this season and is considered one of Italy’s most promising footballers.



Juventus have managed to steal him from under Napoli’s noses. The partenopei had offered slightly more money than Juventus, but the player has decided to snub a move to the San Paolo to move to the J Stadium instead.



If no particular problems emerge from tomorrow’s medical examination, Orsolini will sign a long-term contract with Juventus and his signing will be announced tomorrow by the current Serie A table leaders. Juventus are said to have invested € 4.5 million plus add-ons to secure the player’s services. The club, however, should unveil the figures behind the deal in their official statement tomorrow.

