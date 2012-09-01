PSG, 4 big clubs strongly after Verratti, the latest
20 February at 20:05Marco Verratti put in a sublime display last week against Barcelona as his PSG side beat Messi's team by a 4-0 score line (the Italian international did have to be subsituted late on because of an injury). It isn't a secret that Marco Verratti is being followed by many clubs as his PSG future remains in doubt.
According to the Sun, Blaise Matuidi said that Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta told him that he viewed Verratti as being his successor at Barcelona. It won't be easy as the competition is stiff. Ancelotti's Bayern Munich as well as Barcelona, Inter and Juve will all be closely watching the situation as they all have had interest in the Italian playmaker. His agent did recently state that Verratti will return to Italy someday....
PSG's decision on the matter will have a big impact on his future. PSG are not in need of any money so that's why it makes things much more difficult for the interested teams.
