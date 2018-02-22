Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are already planning for next season and one of their priorities is to bring in a new world-class goalkeeper.



According to Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo, the Parisians have three names in the notebook; Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Roma’s Alisson Becker.



19-year-old Donnarumma is helping to lead a Milan renaissance at the moment, but his future at the club remains uncertain with recent reports suggesting his agent, Mino Raiola, is still open to a move away from the San Siro.



In the capital meanwhile, Alisson has become one of the most improved keepers in world football and with Liverpool already reported to be prepared to splash out €70M to bring him to Anfield, PSG will face intense competition to secure his services.



The final name on the list is Jan Oblak. The 25-year-old Slovenian has been outstanding once again this term and remains on the radar at Manchester United, should they lose David De Gea to Atleti’s city rivals Real Madrid.