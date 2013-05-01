PSG 'a step away' from nabbing Real Madrid defender
09 May at 14:15PSG are very close to landing Real Madrid life Pepe ,according to El Larguero.
The 36-year-old has only started 13 Liga games this season for the Bernabeu side, with Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos gradually taking over in the middle.
The Portuguese international is enticed by PSG’s offer, and already has “a foot” in Paris according to the report.
Pepe was previously linked to a move to China, with Hebei Fortune making a very interesting offer which the Portuguese man has since had second thoughts on.
The Parisians would need another name in the middle after losing David Luiz last season.
Star defender Marquinhos is being repeatedly linked to a move away, with recent news pointing out that he was ‘warming’ to Manchester United’s €70m bid. Barcelona are also very enthusiastic about Marquinhos.
Pepe has also been linked with a move to the UK, with Manchester City in particular taking an interest in the Portuguese international, who would be available on a Bosman.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments