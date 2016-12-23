Nasser Al-Khelaifi has given the clearest indication yet that striker Edinson Cavani will commit his future to the French champions. The 29-year-old’s current deal expires in 2018 and recent reports have stated that he may be heading across the English Channel to Old Trafford to represent Manchester United next season. Speaking to

The President of Paris Saint-Germain,has given the clearest indication yet that strikerwill commit his future to the French champions. The 29-year-old’s current deal expires in 2018 and recent reports have stated that he may be heading across the English Channel to Old Trafford to represent Manchester United next season. Speaking to Le Parisien however, Al-Khelaifa explained that; “He is one of the strongest attackers in the world and we have no intention of letting him go. We want to keep all our top stars and we are working towards to extending our relationship”.

When asked if he was confident an agreement could be reached he replied; “The renewal of the contract is very close, we are confident”.



On Thursday, the club announced that Brazilian defender Thiago Silva had committed himself to the club until 2021 and now it seems as though another South American is close to remaining in the French capital.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler