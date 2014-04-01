Jean-Michael Seri is also being chased by PSG,

​According to the latest reports, the Nice midfielder is wanted by the Ligue 1 leaders, as well as the Premier League sides that have been linked to him.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked to the Nice midfielder, who has also been chased by Barcelona in the summer.

​While the Catalans abruptly pulled out of the race, both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are admirers of the Ivorian, who scored seven Ligue 1 goals and added nine assists last season.

​PSG have had some midfield problems, seeling Blaise Matuidi and Grzegorz Krychowiak but losing Thiago Motta to injury. They need what is known on the continent as a No.6, a deep-lying midfielder.

That said, Nice’s CEO, Jean-Pierre Riviere, said in September that Seri

He has a € 40 million euro release clause.

"will not leave in January, I talked a lot with him, there is no chance. He has a long contract with us."