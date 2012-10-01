PSG are in the market for Gianluigi Donnarumma,

The Italian isn’t exactly very popular with Milan fans at the moment, with fans rebelling against agent Mino Raiola and trying to lobby their goalkeeper to leave him.

The goalkeeper had already threatened not to sign his deal with Milan this summer, only to backtrack.

Now, there is talk of a possible deal with Juventus, whereby the Bianconeri offer

40-50 million and Wojciech Szczesny in exchange for Donnarumma.

Yet PSG also want to throw their hat in the ring, because they don’t fully trust either goalkeeper they have, either Alphonse Areola or Kevin Trapp.

Moreover, the Parisians have a big Champions League round of 16 game with Real Madrid (fellow Donnarumma admirers, by the way), which is seen as major motivation for PSG.

Could the Italian be heading out of the door as of January? With Milan struggling to balance the books and with FFP forcing them to do so, Donnarumma could be the first to be sacrificed.