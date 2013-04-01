It looks like Jordi Alba’s suitors are

With Chelsea known to be interested in him, it is now emerging that Atletico Madrid and PSG are also in the race.

The Barcelona defender is unsettled at the Camp Nou, and has been linked with a summer departure. A recent report indicated that Lionel Messi didn’t think the 28-year-old was up to the task, either, and wanted him gone if he would sign a new deal.

Onda Cero (via Le10Sport) write that Atletico Madrid could be his future destination. With the Catalans shopping for full-back Theor Hernandez, it is reported that he was offered the starting job at the Camp Nou.

This would make Alba surplus to requirement, potentially allowing him to go in the opposite direction and join Atleti.

It looks like the Madrid side has the advantage over PSG, despite the fact that the Ligue 1 side has something Alba likes… Unai Emery! With Maxwell leaving, the French side wants to use Alba’s former Coach at Valencia. Will it work?