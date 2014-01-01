PSG and Bayern are after a Napoli wingback, Marseille like Gabbiadini

Napoli trained for the first time in 2017 today as new signing Leonardo Pavoletti was present. His leg injury seems to be behind him as Sarri might call him up for their next game against Sampdoria.



On the transfer market front, Napoli have a few players who have been interesting big European clubs. First off, Emery's PSG and Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern both have interest in Napoli's wing-back Ghoulam. He has been having a solid season as he has been very consistant all season long. Napoli are working on renewing his deal with the club but will they (and the player) be able to resist PSG and Bayern's advances ?



According to Le Parisien, Marseille have interest in Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini. They also had interest in Everton's Gerard Deulofeu but it now seems like the Spaniard wants to move to Milan. Marseille have since turned their focus on Gabbiadini, who seems set to leave Naples very soon.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)