PSG are after Monaco's sensation but only if the price is right

Kylian Mbappé has been amazing this season for Monaco as the youngster has become a very hot commodity. Many big clubs are ready to pounce on him including PSG. After scoring two goals in the UEFA Champions league versus Borussia Dortmund, Mbappé and his Monaco team will now face off against Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.



ONLY IF THE PRICE IS RIGHT- According to l'Equipe, PSG are very interested in Mbappé but only if the price is right as they do not want to enter any bidding wars for him. It seems like if Emery's club are willing to dish out 40 million euros for the rising star. If Monaco's value of the player is higher to this sum, then PSG will likely change targets.



Mbappé has appeared in 36 games for Monaco so far this season as he scored 22 goals and added 5 assists in all competitions. The 18 year old has been on fire as his price-tag keeps rising....