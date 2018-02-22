Paris Saint-Germain are set to rival Real Madrid and Manchester United for young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 19-year-old is liked all around the continent for his meteoric rise, which saw him take over in goal for the Rossoneri from former Galactico Diego Lopez three seasons ago.

According to l’Equipe, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique was recently talking to Mino Raiola at the Peninsula hotel in Paris over the weekend. Though the main focus was Marco Verratti and his new deal with the Ligue 1 winners, the name of Donnarumma also got mentioned.

In fact, Henrique is reported to have spoken to Donnarumma’s people directly, and that PSG are well considered by the latter. The topic of a contract was even broached.

The price range appears to be in the €40-45 million area, something PSG would normally be able to afford easily… it wasn’t for the fact that they are waiting to hear back from Financial Fair Play.