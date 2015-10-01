Psg are close to acquiring a United target from Monaco, the latest
16 August at 22:55Blaise Matuidi is set to complete his transfer to Juventus from PSG as the French club will now be looking to find a replacement for him. According to David Amoyal (on ESPN), it would seem like if PSG are inching closer to Monaco midfielder Fabinho. The Brazilian midfielder's name has been a very hot topic this summer as he seems set to leave Monaco. With a lot of talk surrounding Kylian Mbappé and PSG, it seems like it is his counter-part Fabinho who is a more realistic option for the club who is based in Paris. It seems like if Monaco will try to keep Mbappé at least one more season as he was one of their best players last season. Fabinho is now expected to be Matuidi's replacement in Paris as ESPN give this possible move a 65 % success rate .
Fabinho appeared in 56 games for Monaco last season as he scored an impressive 12 goals. Bakayoko (Chelsea), Fabinho, Mbappé, Lemar and Falcao were all very impressive in 2016-17 as Monaco won the French league title.
Go to comments