PSG are strongly after a Spanish international who plays for Barcelona

It is not a secret that PSG will be looking to reinforce their roster this coming off-season as they will be looking to do better in the UCL. They are currently second in the French Ligue 1 standings as they are 3 points off Monaco. Let's not forget that Monaco is still in the UEFA Champions league as they will now be facing Juventus this coming week in France. Going back to PSG, Maxwell seems set to leave the club this coming summer so this is why PSG want to find a solid replacement for him.



JORDI ALBA IS HIGH ON THEIR LIST - Barcelona's Jordi Alba is very high on PSG's wish-list as they would like to sign him come summer time. As Mundo Deportivo confirmed not long ago, he is their number one objective as they will make a strong attempt for him soon.



Jordi Alba scored one goal and added 5 assists for Barcelona so far this season. He hasn't seen much starting minutes and this is why a departure might be on the cards...