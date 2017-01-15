Paulo Dybala is set to snub Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United and sign with current club Juventus.

Goal.com’s Romeo Agresti exclusively reveals that the 23-year-old Argentine sensation is set to commit to his current club until 2021.

Signed for €30 million in 2015, he went on to score 19 Serie A goals last season to consolidate his standing as one of Europe's hottest attacking midfielders.

Real Madrid were so interested that they were willing to offer €80m for him, even going as far as to offer Alvaro Morata as part of the deal.

Dybala had looked like stumbling of late, when many sources had him signing his new deal with Juventus. It was rumoured that he was jealous of Gonzalo Higuain’s salary, which is over €7m.

La Joya is set to earn €5.5m, up from the €2m he's currently on.

Agent Pierpaolo Triulzi is set to visit Turin in the coming days, with the extension likely to be signed next week.