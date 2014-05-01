PSG have entered the race to sign Keylor Navas, and have made a

25 million offer for the Real Madrid shotstopper.

The Merengues want to replace the Costa Rican with Manchester United shotstopper David De Gea.

Navas, for his part, has not had a terrible season in Madrid, but has still conceded 47 goals in 37 games.

Real president Florentino Perez is reported not to see the Costa Rican as elite material, and wants either De Gea or Chelsea’s Thibault Courtois to replace him.

The only problem, however, is that Navas’ price has suddenly increased to

40 million, ever since Real Madrid qualified to the Champions League final.

They will face Juventus in Cardiff at the end of the month.

Navas himself doesn’t seem to want to play ball either, saying that:

confirm that the Costa Rican goalkeeper is the Parisians’ target. The Ligue 1 holders have the disappointing Kevin Trapp in goal, while Alphonse Areola is still too young.“I want to stay at Real Madrid for many years to come. I don't care what people say, I just do my job. I notice the fans' support, it makes me feel well-liked”.