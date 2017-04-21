PSG boss Unai Emery reaches preliminary agreement with AS Roma
21 April at 11:07Unai Emery could be the next manager of AS Roma with the Spaniard who is set to leave PSG after his first year in charge of Ligue1 giants PSG, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
According to the Italian paper, Emery has agreed to join the Serie A giants on a three-year deal. The Spaniard will reunite with former Sevilla director of sport Monchi who will soon be officially appointed as Roma’s new DS.
The duo are on very good terms having build the fortunes of Sevilla’s recent success in Europa League and AS Roma fans hope they can replicate in the Italian capital what they did in Andalusia over the last few seasons.
The future of current AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti is under strict scrutiny. His relationship with local media has deteriorated, not to mention that he has been repeatedly claiming he would have not sign a contract extension with AS Roma in case he would have failed to win any trophy this season.
AS Roma sit second in the table, eight point behind runaway leaders Juventus and the giallorossi are already out of the Coppa Italia and the Europa League.
