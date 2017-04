Unai Emery could beafter his first year in charge of Ligue1 giants PSG, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. According to the Italian paper,. The Spaniard will reunite with former Sevilla director of sportThe duo are on very good terms having build the fortunes of Sevilla’s recent success in Europa League and AS Roma fans hope they can replicate in the Italian capital what they did in Andalusia over the last few seasons.The future of current AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti is under strict scrutiny. His relationship with local media has deteriorated, not to mention that he has been repeatedly claiming he would have not sign a contract extension with AS Roma in case he would have failed to win any trophy this season.AS Roma sit second in the table, eight point behind runaway leaders Juventus and the giallorossi are already out of the Coppa Italia and the Europa League.