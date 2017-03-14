PSG build dossier on Barcelona comeback refereeing
14 March at 12:30PSG have sent UEFA a video dossier on Barcelona comeback refereeing, according to various reports in Spain. The LaLiga giants managed to turn their fortunes around last week when they beat PSG with a stunning 6-1 win, managing to make it through the quarter finals after that they had lost the first game for 4-0 in France.
Some of the referee’s decisions at the Nou Camp, did not impress the board of PSG, to say the least. It is believed that the President of the French club has personally built a dossier on Deniz Ayetkin who refereed the Nou Camp clash last week.
PSG believe that Luis Suarez dived to be awarded the second penalty kick when Barcelona were still in desperate need of scoring two goals in the final five minutes. The French club, however, insist that wasn’t the only mistake made by the Turkish referee.
Marca reports that eight highlights of the game have been included in the video dossier which has already been sent to the UEFA headquarters.
