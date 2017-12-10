Psg call Raiola as truth on Donnarumma release clause emerges
11 December at 19:45AC Milan beat Bologna last night at the San Siro (2-1) as Jack Bonaventura scored both goals for his side. This was Rino Gattuso's first win as Milan coach as he was very pleased. Just before the start of this game, news broke out about contacts bewteen PSG and Mino Raiola for Gigio Donnarumma.
As Sky Sport mentioned, there does not seem to be any release clause in his contract which means that AC Milan have the power to choose when to sell him and for how much. PSG seem serious as they would love to get the young Italian sensation but a deal in January is extremely unprobable. Can a summer exit be on the cards? It is still way to early to know but one has to think that this will certainly depend on Milan's financial situation. If all is good, then they will surely keep Gigio as it would take a huge offer to catch their attention. If Yonghong Li and his crew are having a difficult time paying the bills, then a sale could happen. This remains to be seen but one thing is certain, AC Milan have Gigio Donnarumma's faith within their hands....
