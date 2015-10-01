Psg, can Neymar move to Real Madrid in the summer?

Neymar moved from FC Barcelona to PSG last summer for 222 million euros. The Brazilian star has been doing great with the French club but there has been chatter about his future in Paris. According to Ok Dario, Real Madrid and Neymar will try to force PSG's hand for a 2018 transfer. Still according to the Spanish news site, if Neymar does convince PSG to let him move to los Blancos, a potential deal would only be done once the 2018 World Cup (in Russia) is over. With PSG healthy financially speaking, it remains very unlikely that the Brazilian star is sold in the near future.



Neymar has appeared in 18 games for PSG on the season as he scored an impressive 15 goals and he added 9 assists as well so far. PSG are currently first in the French ligue standings as they will be facing Real Madrid in the UCL knockout stage. Will Neymar be facing his future team? Time will tell...