PSG captain confident Neymar will not go to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva believes his teammate and compatriot Neymar will stay in the French capital this summer.



Speaking after Sunday's 2-1 win away at Nice in Ligue 1 and questioned on the Brazilian superstar's future after recent reports that he wants more money to stay at Parc des Princes, the skipper eventually responded with certainty.



"Neymar has a contract with PSG -- I hope that he will stay with us," Silva told Canal+. "This project is very strong, even if it sometimes takes a while to win, which is normal.



"We will stick together with Neymar. He is already making good progress in his rehabilitation back in Brazil -- he is already working very hard and at a high level.



"I hope that he will stay with us because we are much stronger with him. Do I hope or am I sure? I am sure."



Neymar is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.