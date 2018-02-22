It sounds like Neymar will be staying in Paris after all, according to Thiago Silva.

Speaking to Canal+, the Brazilian star said that he was “sure” that the

222 million attacker “will stay.”

Neymar has been out since late February because of a fractured metatarsal, but had scored 28 goals in all competitions before then in order to help PSG rack up a comfortable 17-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

But rumours have been rife of disagreements with the PSG locker room, and of Neymar’s own entourage pressing for a move back to Spain, where Real Madrid are reportedly waiting with open arms.

"I'm sure [that Neymar will stay]," Silva told Canal+.

"He is well, he has already resumed weight training in Brazil, and I really hope he will stay with us at PSG next season."

With Real Madrid already planning a possible summer move worth

300 million, however, will Neymar’s resolve be pushed to the limit?