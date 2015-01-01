Psg, Cavani praises Mazzarri and Belotti
09 February at 11:45Psg star Edinson Cavani released a few quotes on his former boss Walter Mazzarri who has recently been appointed new Torino boss.
Mazzarri compared the granata star Andrea Belotti to Cavani and the Uruguay star showed his appreciation: “Thanks very much for the kind words, boss”, Cavani told Tuttosport.
“You are still in my heart for the amazing time we spent in Italy. You are an amazing coach and I hope you will manage to bring Torino back to the top like you did with Napoli.”
“I have a very good opinion of Belotti. I watched him many times on TV and I must admit he is really strong. He runs a lot but has cold blood in front of goal. He can score goals in so many ways. He can also become a great champion. I am waiting to see for both him and Mazzarri in Europe next season.”
