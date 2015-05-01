The ongoing saga surrounding Edinson Cavani’s future at Paris Saint-Germain looks to be coming to an end. With constant speculation surrounding his future and a possible summer move to Manchester United, the 29-year-old Uruguayan is close to extending his stay in the French capital.





French sports daily L’Equipe reports that Cavani will pen a new deal with the club, which will keep him in Paris until 2020 and which will contain a significant pay increase. The player himself has always maintained that he is happy with life in France but that his future decisions will not be based purely on a footballing basis.

Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has constantly gone on record to state how important he believes Cavani is to the club and that negotiations over a new deal have been progressing without any complications. Now it seems likely that the former Napoli frontman will be staying around for just a little longer.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler