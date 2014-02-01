PSG’s president has emphasized once again that

“Neymar will be a PSG player next season 100%” Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed after PSG had fallen 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

Rumours are rife that the Brazilian is going to leave,despite only moving to France in the summer for a massive

222 million.

There are reports indicating that he isn’t happy with the level of the league, or its physicality, or life in Paris, and he has already had a few run-ins with his fellow players.

Neymar himself said that he “was focussed on PSG”.

That said, it is interesting to note that Al-Khelaifi didn’t directly contradict recent stories which indicated that Neymar would be moving to the Bernabeu in 2019, by which team Florentino Perez expects him to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Khelaifi had already said that Neymar’s stay was “2000% certain” after a recent mauling of Montpellier (4-0).