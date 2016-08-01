PSG chase Crystal Palace hitman if Bashuayi bid fails
16 January at 18:50The Sun claim (via Transfer Site) that the Ligue 1 champions want a replacement for Edinson Cavani, the only viable attacking option at the Parc des Princes.
Though Michy Batshuayi is seen as the prime option so far, Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard reported a few days ago that Benteke’s name was also being considered, as well as that of former Juventus man Fernando Llorente.
Palace paid Liverpool £30 million for the 26-year old last Summer, and the Sun claim that the Eagles will want a sum superior to that in order to make the transaction worth their while.
Floating so close to the relegation zone after a coaching change may, however, induce the Premier League strugglers to opt for caution and keep the Belgian international.
This report comes in the wake of a report from L’Equipe (via The Sun) that they would make a third attempt at signing Michy Batshuayi.
PSG have already spent £40 million on Julian Draxler, but the Parisians need an out-and-out striker, too.
