PSG chase €30m Inter midfielder, former Liverpool target
17 May at 13:50PSG are interested in Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to the latest reports from Italy.
As the Corriere dello Sport confirms (via footmercato) the defending Ligue 1 champions want Kondogbia, who has also been targeted by Liverpool and Chelsea in the past.
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is reportedly in France in order to negotiate on a number of players, with Javier Pastore, Manchester United target Marquinhos and Gregorz Krychowiak also being discussed.
The midfielder was a star in France with Monaco, having done well beforehand at Sevilla.
After a difficult start to Serie A last season, the 24-year-old has improved to become a strong tackler in the middle of the Nerazzurri’s midfield, though he is one of the players rumoured to be on his way out.
Acquired for €30 million in 2015 (with bonuses reaching €42m), the former French international is liked by PSG as a replacement for Blaise Matuidi.
@EdoDalmonte
