PSG are interested in Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is reportedly in France in order to negotiate on a number of players, with Javier Pastore, Manchester United target Marquinhos and Gregorz Krychowiak also being discussed.

The midfielder was a star in France with Monaco, having done well beforehand at Sevilla.

After a difficult start to Serie A last season, the 24-year-old has improved to become a strong tackler in the middle of the Nerazzurri’s midfield, though he is one of the players rumoured to be on his way out.

Acquired for

30 million in 2015 (with bonuses reaching

42m), the former French international is liked by PSG as a replacement for Blaise Matuidi.