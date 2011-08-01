PSG, Chelsea

AS write that sporting director Antero Henrique, fresh from the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined

402 million this summer, is interested in bagging the striker, who has netted 39 Serie A goals since the beginning of the 2016-2017 season.

The Spanish paper claims that Real Madrid are still ahead in the sweepstakes, however, and that Chelsea are also in the race.

The 23-year-old’s n

The Argentine is considered to be hot property, having slammed in 86 league goals since 2013 for the Nerazzurri.

He has already found himself being chased by Napoli, though their attempts at lowballing Inter with offers in the region of €50 million were rebuffed in the summer of 2016.

ame has been in the news a lot of late because his release clause is of only €110 million, something that is prompting Inter to consider doubling it as soon as possible.