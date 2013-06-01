PSG, Chelsea target won't leave Barcelona
30 April at 15:20Jordi Alba doesn’t sound like he wants to leave Barcelona at all.
Linked to Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and PSG recently, the 28-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, but has rebuffed any notion that he wants to depart the Camp Nou.
Speaking to the press after his side won the Catalan Derby 3-0 over Espanyol, Alba confirmed: “I have a contract. My dream was always to play here.
“My intention is, therefore, to stay here for many more years. Barcelona is my home. I;m ve been here for five years and given everything. Because of the level [of the club], I will continue here. A player always wants to play at the top”.
The Barcelona defender was previously reported to be unsettled at the Camp Nou, with a recent report indicating that Lionel Messi didn’t think the 28-year-old was up to the task and wanted him to leave if he was to sign a new deal.
Edo Dalmonte (@EdoDalmonte)
Go to comments