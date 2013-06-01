Jordi Alba doesn’t sound like he wants to leave Barcelona at all.

Linked to Chelsea,

“My intention is, therefore, to stay here for many more years. Barcelona is my home. I;m ve been here for five years and given everything. Because of the level [of the club], I will continue here. A player always wants to play at the top”.

The Barcelona defender was previously reported to be unsettled at the Camp Nou, with a recent report indicating that Lionel Messi didn’t think the 28-year-old was up to the task and wanted him to leave if he was to sign a new deal.

Atletico Madrid and PSG recently, the 28-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, but has rebuffed any notion that he wants to depart the Camp Nou.after his side won the Catalan Derby 3-0 over Espanyol, Alba confirmed: “I have a contract. My dream was always to play here.