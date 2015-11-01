Paris Saint-Germain patron Nasser Al-Khelaifi continues to tire of the rumours surrounding Brazilian superstar Neymar and a potential move to Real Madrid.







That remains in the balance of course, after Los Blancos inflicted a 3-1 defeat on them in the first-leg of their Round of 16 tie last week, but the Parisians are confident they can turn the tables at the Parc des Princes next month in the return meeting.

The Spanish giants have made no secret of the fact that the 26-year-old former Barcelona man tops their summer shopping list and according to Don Balon , Al-Khelaifi will give in to their demands, if Neymar leads them to Champions League glory this season.

Neymar is reported to be unhappy in the French capital and his arrival last summer for a world record fee has not gone down too well with certain players in the dressing-room.



That said, the Brazilian has been inspirational on the pitch but Khelaifi will not be satisfied until his club are crowned kings of Europe.