PSG chiefs to visit Neymar in Brazil amid Real Madrid links
12 March at 14:00French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to undergo a meeting with their world record signing Neymar, as the Brazilian continues to draw links with Real Madrid.
The 25-year-old Neymar joined PSG in what was a shocking world record transfer from Barcelona for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. He has impressed since joining from the Nou Camp though, having found the back of the net 28 times in all competitions, racking up a tally of 16 assists.
Mundo Deportivo understand that PSG now fear losing Neymar to the heavily-linked Real Madrid and club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, along with sporting director Antero Henrique will travel to Brazil sooner or later to talk to Neymar and a hold a meeting with him.
They know that the player, who is currently undergoing treatment for his injury in Brazil, hasn't settled in well in the Ligue 1. The fact that PSG got knocked out of the Champions League has made things worse and PSG hope to convince him into staying by holding a meeting with him in Brazil soon enough.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments