Psg chiefs unhappy with Neymar over ankle surgery

Neymar’s ankle surgery is not making Psg chiefs any happy. The Brazilian star will be forced to skip the next three months, which means his season is pretty much over. The former Barcelona star picked up an ankle injury during last week-end’s game against Marseille and despite Psg boss Emery claimed the player did not need a surgery, Neymar opted to have an operation in order to be fit to play for Brazil in the World Cup.



This morning’s edition of L’Equipe confirms chiefs of Psg did not agree with Neymar’s decision to undergo a surgery but the player opted to have it anyway. Neymar wants to win the World Cup and become the best player in the world but Psg have invested € 222 million to sign him last summer and did not want the player to remain out of action for such a long time.



Meantime Real Madrid are still interested in the Brazilian ace who is regarded as the best possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese ace will decide to call it a day.

