PSG are ready to make a monster offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Bild

The Borussia Dortmund striker is liked by a number of clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan, to name just three.

The Ligue 1 defending champions are ready to spend €70 million on the Gabonese star, who just can’t stop scoring this season. He’s netted 35 goals in all competitions in 41 games with BVB, adding three more with Gabon.

It appears that PSG are doing well, sporting director Patrick Kluivert having spoken on numerous occasions with Aubame, and all but reaching an agreement with him.

The Gabonese man liked the look of a three-year deal worth

14 million a year (gross).

Le Parisien specify this morning, however, that no offer has been made as of yet.