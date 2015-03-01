PSG close to landing Man U, Real target with €14m-a-year wages
04 May at 09:39PSG are ready to make a monster offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Bild (via Le10Sport), and are close to sealing the deal.
The Borussia Dortmund striker is liked by a number of clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan, to name just three.
The Ligue 1 defending champions are ready to spend €70 million on the Gabonese star, who just can’t stop scoring this season. He’s netted 35 goals in all competitions in 41 games with BVB, adding three more with Gabon.
It appears that PSG are doing well, sporting director Patrick Kluivert having spoken on numerous occasions with Aubame, and all but reaching an agreement with him.
The Gabonese man liked the look of a three-year deal worth €14 million a year (gross).
Le Parisien specify this morning, however, that no offer has been made as of yet.
Aubameyang was reported yesterday to have asked €12m-a-year from AC Milan, while BVB want mininum € 70m for him.
@EdoDalmonte
