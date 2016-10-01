Unai Emery has come out in defence of Neymar.

Speaking at a press conference, the Spanish Coach claims that the French public needs to “enjoy” the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old has gone through a bit of a rough patch, as he was recently booed by PSG fans after he took a penalty instead of club legend Edinson Cavani.

The latter needed one goal to beat Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 156 career strikes with the Parisians.

Recent criticism of the Brazilian has, according to reports, led his entourage to consider a move away, with Man City and Real Madrid allegedly interested.

"Neymar is a player that we have to enjoy," he said. "We have to give him affection. He's here in Paris and he's a great player. We have to enjoy him. Jeering our own players goes against our values. I hope he can be back soon with the group."

The Brazilian has scored 24 goals in all competitions since joining the Parisians.