“Talk about players like Pastore leaving is normal,” Emery told reporters in a press conference ahead of PSG’s midweek Ligue 1 tie.

Pastore was signed for a massive €42m deal in 2011 but has struggled to get over 30 Ligue 1 appearances over the last two seasons. Despite scoring three goals this time round, he has expressed his frustration at his current plight after he wasn’t started in the clincher against Monaco, which PSG won 2-1 on Sunday.

"I was disappointed," Pastore

"I have already said it, I'm going to think about my future.”

Yet Emery claims that this is all a misunderstanding.

“Whether they play or not, they’re great players and, in today’s world, there’s so much information bandied about.”

Yet the Parisians spent a whole €402 million on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, and are reported to need more than €80 million this season to balance their books and avoid the wrath of FFP.