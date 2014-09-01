PSG Coach has repeatedly called Arsenal wantaway, Chelsea priority
21 April at 15:55PSG are very interested in signing Alexis Sanchez, even if Unai Emery were to remain at the helm.
These reports are confirmed by Canal+, who claim that the former Sevilla Coach has contated El Nino Maravilla on numerous occasions over the past few weeks.
The Basque Coach had sounded pretty unenthusiastic at the prospect at signing the 28-year-old, being quoted as saying that he was expecting to be linked to Sanchez, but that there was nothing to the reports.
“When you Coach a great team, you are used to seeing rumours come out about players, about manager changes,” Emery was quoted as saying last month.
In fact, it was widely reported that the former Sevilla Coach hadn’t even contacted Sanchez, and that he was actually interested in signing Lucas Perez, who has only played eleven EPL games this season.
“I don’t waste time on that. I have a lot of conversations with the president [Nasser Al Khelaifi] and the sporting director [Patrick Kluivert].”
Go to comments