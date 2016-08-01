PSG Coach hasn't even called Arsenal wantaway, Chelsea target
11 April at 13:59While Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are busy competing for Alexis Sanchez, there is one Coach who doesn’t seem all that concerned: Unai Emery of PSG.
While both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have contacted Sanchez, who is disillusioned at Arsenal, the Basque Coach has not, it has been revealed by Le10Sport, even contacted the Chilean, and doesn’t see the interested in recruiting him for next season.
Sanchez himself may end up staying at the Emirates anyway, and Emery is hardly on solid ground, seeing his PSG side be skittled 6-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League last month.
The Basque Coach had sounded coy recently when quizzed about Sanchez, saying that he’d “been in football a long time.”
“When you Coach a great team, you are used to seeing rumours come out about players, about manager changes.
“I don’t waste time on that. I have a lot of conversations with the president [Nasser Al Khelaifi] and the sporting director [Patrick Kluivert].”
