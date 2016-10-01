PSG Coach Unai Emery has once again emphasized that winger Jese Rodriguez needs to play regularly… but on loan at another club.

Chased by the likes of Liverpool, Las Palmas, Milan, Roma and Spurs in the last few weeks, the former Real Madrid product has failed to make an impact at the Parc des Princes this season, prompting his Spanish Coach

“He needs to move to a club that will give him the opportunity to one day become an important PSG player,”

“The best thing for the team, for the club and for the player is for his to play regularly”.

This comes in the wake of Jese’s numerous refusals of Roma’s offers.

Jesé moved to PSG this summer for €25 million, but has completely failed to leave his mark.

The Spanish winger is not happy about the situation, but is rumoured to prefer a return to hometown club UD Las Palmas.

He was supposed to provide competition for Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura, but has failed to start more than one Ligue 1 game.