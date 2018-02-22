The Coach himself revealed this detail to the press, saying that the Brazilian star hadn’t communicated with him since the Parisians thrashed Monaco 7-1 on Sunday to take home the Ligue 1 title, the seventh in the club’s history.

Neymar had, in fact, posted a picture on social media of himself playing poker, with PSG’s game on in the background. He was criticized for this in France.

When Emery was asked if he had since spoken to O Ney - who has scored 28 goals in all comps for PSG this season - he answered in the negative.

"I spoke with Neymar two or three weeks ago to see how he was and what idea he had of joining the group in training," he said as quoted by Jonathan Johnson of ESPN.

"The players have a chat, so Neymar has direct communication with the players as well as the club and I.

"I have a very good relationship with Neymar. He is committed to the team, to Brazil and he is concerned about his recovery. Neymar is very eager to return and to play one game before the end of the season -- that is what he told me when we chatted two weeks ago."

Still, Emery claims that the Real Madrid-linked star would remain in Paris despite everything. Emery’s future is in doubt, with talk indicating that Thomas Tuchel is set to replace him.

"I see Neymar in Paris, I honestly feel that -- the union between him and PSG will continue.”

"Neymar has it clear what he wants at an individual and collective level. We spoke about it at the beginning of the season with him and the president, and that project remains in place.