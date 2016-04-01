The Argentine has struggled for playing time in recent seasons, either because of injury or because of the arrival of players like Neymar, Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe’.

This has seen the 28-year-old be targeted by the likes of Inter, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, who all see the talented playmaker as a Champions League-level player who can take them higher.

Yet the Argentine’s situation is a bit confused: Coach Unai Emery now says that “I’ve spoken to him a lot. He’s an important player. When he keeps up this consistency, he performs well. He hasn’t told me he wants to leave. I hope he keeps training with us and that he will be ready to play.”

This seems to echo what his agent said yesterday, Marcelo Simonian

The agent added that “there has been no contact with Inter, and we still haven’t spoken to PSG.”