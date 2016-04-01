PSG Coach: Pastore hasn't said that he wants to leave
04 January at 18:30Javier Pastore hasn’t told PSG that he wanted to leave, if his Coach is to be believed.
The Argentine has struggled for playing time in recent seasons, either because of injury or because of the arrival of players like Neymar, Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe’.
This has seen the 28-year-old be targeted by the likes of Inter, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, who all see the talented playmaker as a Champions League-level player who can take them higher.
Yet the Argentine’s situation is a bit confused: Coach Unai Emery now says that “I’ve spoken to him a lot. He’s an important player. When he keeps up this consistency, he performs well. He hasn’t told me he wants to leave. I hope he keeps training with us and that he will be ready to play.”
This seems to echo what his agent said yesterday, Marcelo Simonian telling FC Inter News that “there is no news regarding Pastore.
The agent added that “there has been no contact with Inter, and we still haven’t spoken to PSG.”
