The PSG Coach was responding about a Champions League question from a reporter: his side lost 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu two weeks ago, and has just under a fortnight to respond to the Merengues.

​Emery is under a lot of pressure at the moment, and was accused of taking his foot off the gas and ceding the initiative to the Chamartin side in the first leg, despite the fact that PSG went ahead early.

He was booed by sections of the Parc last weekend, despite a 5-2 win over Strasbourg.

"In most games this season we have shown that we can do it, but it's especially true at the Parc des Princes where we feel like a huge force, as we have seen in the 17 games we have won this season," Emery said.

"Marseille and Real Madrid know that they have to come to Paris, but what they don't know is what they will really face.

"These are two big games for those who will back us.

"Our team is dedicated and convinced, but they will be even more so in these two games.

"We will give our all on our pitch and we won't think about the past or the future, only about the game that we will play.”

The message was also directed at Olympique Marseille, PSG’s bitter rivals. Just like last season, they will travel twice in the same week to the capital, to play a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France fixture. The Parisians got the last laugh in Marseille back in the autumn, coming back in the last minute to draw 2-2 thanks to a sensational Edinson Cavani free kick.

"Since the foundation of PSG we have beaten Marseille more than 20 times at home,” Emery said.

"After a few days of rest we will come back together again.

"We only think about the Parc des Princes, our home, where we will defend with you until the end with all the enthusiasm of the games of February 25, February 28 and March 6.

"These are three games which will form part of the history of PSG.

"Allez Paris!"