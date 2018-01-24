French giants Paris Saint-Germain are concerned about the situation of Neymar at the club, amidst links with La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in what was a shocking world-record transfer for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. Since joining, the Brazilian superstar has done well on the pitch for the Parisiens. He has scored 24 times in all competitions, assisting 14 times as well.

Per Marca , Le Parisien and L’Equipe report that PSG are now worried about Neymar, who seems to be regretting his world-record switch to the side from the French capital. He is unhappy with how things have panned out in his first few months at PSG. The environment and the defensive approach to the game that exists in the Ligue 1 disappoints Neymar.

The recent incident that saw fans boo Neymar after he refused to hand Edinson Cavani over the penalty-kick has also angered the Brazilian. Le Parisien say that he misses the La Liga and there is genuine concern among many for the world’s most expensive player.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)