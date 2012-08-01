PSG confirm: no chance of Wenger joining
06 April at 15:06Arsene Wenger has a “0%” chance of going to PSG, as far as sporting director Patrick Kluivert is concerned.
The Arsenal gaffer has been linked to a departure this summer from the Emirates, with Stan Gazidis recently making it clear that the Gunners will listen to fans’ grievances.
PSG themselves are hardly sure if they’re going to keep Unai Emery, whose permanence in Paris has been called into question since his men crashed out of the Champions League Round of 16.
Beating Barcelona 4-0 in the home leg, one expected the Ligue 1 champions to progress to the next stage, but they fell 6-1 at the Camp Nou, angering fans and making many wonder whether the Parisians have even progressed this season.
Marco Verratti himself has made it clear that he wants the team to invest in order to boost its UCL credentials.
“No, it’s totally false,” Kluivert told national tv channel France 3.
“There is a 0% chance that he will come”
Kluivert was talking after PSG had defeated Avranches 4-0 in Coupe de France action.
