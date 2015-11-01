Psg confirm Pastore could leave

Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Antero Henrique was asked about the future of Argentinian playmaker Javier Pastore in an interview with Le Parisien.



Henrique stated of the former Palermo player that: "he has a long history with us, under unique conditions, he and Di Maria are are very important players. However there are three separate factors that need to be considered and these are PSG, the players and the transfer market."



This statement makes it clear that Argentinian duo Di Maria and Pastore can leave the club and will be music to the ears of Luciano Spalletti who after the Udinese match made it clear that the current Inter squad at his disposal lacks a player that is good at beating his man in the final third of the pitch amidst rumors that Inter are very keen on Pastore.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)