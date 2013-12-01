PSG are considering the recruitment of Andres Villas-Boas to replace Unai Emery, according

L’Equipe (via Le10Sport) confirm that the former Chelsea, Tottenham and Porto Coach, who was seen as the new Jose Mourinho when he took over at Stamford Bridge, winning only 19 games out of 40 in his time there.

Currently running Shanghai SIPG, Villas-Boas was already scouted by the Ligue 1 giants back in 2013, during his Tottenham days.

The Portuguese man ended up moving to Zenit Saint Petersburg instead.

This recruitment would be the result of Antero Henrique’s taking over at PSG. He is set to replace Olivier Letang as sporting director, but will reportedly only be announced after this weekend’s Coupe de France game against Angers.

Courted by Roma, Emery should be safe for president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as long as he doesn’t lose this weekend’s cup final. If he does, he’ll have only won a Super Cup in his first season.