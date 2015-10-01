PSG are interested in signing hugo Lloris,

The 30-year-old Tottenham star recently renewed his deal with the North London club, but is as yet unsure as to whether he will continue with them next season, and is wanted by Manchester United and Real Madrid, too.

PSG are interested in signing new players to beef up their defence (especially if Marquinhos leaves) and their attack, where Edinson Cavani is the only forward.

In goal, however, they have Kevin Trapp - who played very badly in the second leg against Barcelona - and Alphonse Areola, who is rather young and may need further time to develop.

The former Lyon goalkeeper has a deal at White Hart Lane until 2022.

The Daily Express (