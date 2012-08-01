PSG, contacts have been made with Monaco for two rising stars

Monaco have been very impressive this season as they have been getting great play from two of their most promising youngsters: Kylian Mbappé and Tiemoué Bakayoko. Both of these players have attracted the interest of many big clubs in Europe as they have been in great form of late.



PSG HAVE INTEREST IN BOTH PLAYERS - According to French site Le10Sport, it seems like if PSG have interest in both of these young rising stars. It seems like a first contact has been made between PSG and Monaco as Emery's club would like to make a double swoop.



Mbappé has scored 19 goals and added 5 assists in 33 appearances for Monaco on the season, which is really good for a 18 year old. Bakayoko has scored 3 goals and added 1 assist in 38 appearances for the club on the season as the 22 year old defensive midfielder has also been in great form.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)